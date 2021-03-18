China reports 6 new COVID-19 infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) China reported six new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 17, up from four cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.