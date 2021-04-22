UrduPoint.com
China Reports 6 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:15 AM

BEJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) China reported six new mainland cases of COVID-19 on 21st April, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,547, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

