China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases

BEJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) China reported six new mainland cases of COVID-19 on 21st April, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,547, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.