China reports 62 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 8th November compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 65 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of 8th November, mainland China had 97,885 confirmed coronavirus cases.