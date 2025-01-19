China Reports 65 New Plant Taxa Discoveries In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 10:45 AM
KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) China's National Wild Plant Germplasm Resource Centre reported 65 new plant taxa discoveries in 2024, of which 40 were new species.
Forty-five percent of the discoveries were made in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Xizang Autonomous Region, the centre said.
It has collected and preserved some of these species, and will carry out further research on the preservation and expansion techniques of germplasm resources such as rare taxa, aiming to improve the preservation of wild plant germplasm resources in China.
