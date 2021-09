BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Chinese mainland recorded 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 43 locally-transmitted cases, the latest data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

"This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland to 95,689, with the death toll remaining at 4,636," added the Commission.