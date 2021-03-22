UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:45 PM

China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on March 21, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, said the Reuters report.

Related Topics

China March All From

Recent Stories

Broadsheet Inquiry Commission’s report unveils Z ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Committee for Int'l Affairs to Hold Sessi ..

8 minutes ago

Syed Yousaf Gillani challenges Senate Chairman ele ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Court Upholds Investigators' Refusal to Op ..

20 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Stresses Armed Forces Shou ..

20 minutes ago

Greece Obliges Private Doctors to Help in Fighting ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.