China Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on March 21, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, said the Reuters report.