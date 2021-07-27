UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 71 New COVID-19 Cases On July 26

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 71 new COVID-19 cases on July 26

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) China reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, compared with 76 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

Local infections accounted for 31 of the new cases, down from 40 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,676, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

Related Topics

China July All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 27, 2021 in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

53 minutes ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

10 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

10 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

10 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.