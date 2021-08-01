UrduPoint.com

China Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases As Delta Cluster Expands

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Saturday, up from 55 cases a day earlier, including new locally transmitted cases in eight provinces.

The wave is part of an expanding COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak in China that is becoming increasingly severe, following months of little to no locally transmitted cases.

China's total number of current infections stands at 1,022 cases, with no new deaths reported. The country has reported a total of 93,005 infections since the outbreak began.

China has administered over 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 30.

Related Topics

China July Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

12 seconds ago
 Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

10 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

10 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.