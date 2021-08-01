China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Saturday, up from 55 cases a day earlier, including new locally transmitted cases in eight provinces.

The wave is part of an expanding COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak in China that is becoming increasingly severe, following months of little to no locally transmitted cases.

China's total number of current infections stands at 1,022 cases, with no new deaths reported. The country has reported a total of 93,005 infections since the outbreak began.

China has administered over 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 30.