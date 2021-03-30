UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 8 New Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 8 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on 29th March, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,190, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China March All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

9 hours ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

9 hours ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.