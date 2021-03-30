China reports 8 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on 29th March, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,190, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.