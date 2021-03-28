UrduPoint.com
China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) China yesterday reported 8 new COVID-19 cases, compared with 12 new infections the previous day, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,167 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

