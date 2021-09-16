China reports 80 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) China reported on Thursday 80 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 15th September, compared with 73 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

According to Reuters the Commission has reported "no new deaths".

As of 15th September, mainland China had recorded 95,493 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.