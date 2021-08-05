UrduPoint.com

China Reports 85 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:45 AM

China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) China reported on Thursday 85 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 4th August, down from 96 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 62 were locally transmitted, the health authority said.

That compares with 71 local cases a day earlier.

As of 4th August, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

2 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases i ..

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

3 minutes ago
 India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last ..

India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th August 2021

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.