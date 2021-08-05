China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) China reported on Thursday 85 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 4th August, down from 96 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 62 were locally transmitted, the health authority said.

That compares with 71 local cases a day earlier.

As of 4th August, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.