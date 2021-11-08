UrduPoint.com

China Reports 89 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 89 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) China reported 89 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 7th November compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of 7th November, mainland China had 97,823 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

China November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association (International) j ..

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical ..

Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical facilities at concessional rat ..

10 minutes ago
 Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

24 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Ira ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister

43 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sie ..

OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sierra Leone over Fuel Tanker Exp ..

44 minutes ago
 Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Bes ..

Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Best Player awards at Beach Socce ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.