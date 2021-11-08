China reports 89 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) China reported 89 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 7th November compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of 7th November, mainland China had 97,823 confirmed coronavirus cases.