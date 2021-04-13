China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on April 12, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,435, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.