China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, said the Reuters report.