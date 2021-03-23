China Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, said the Reuters report.