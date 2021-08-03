UrduPoint.com

China Reports 90 New Coronavirus Cases In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) China reported on Tuesday 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 2nd August, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said.

That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of 2nd August, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

