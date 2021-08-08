China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) China reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for 7th August, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 81 were locally transmitted, up from 75 a day earlier, while 15 cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

China has reported a total of 93,701 infections since the outbreak began.