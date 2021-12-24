UrduPoint.com

China Reports Fall In New COVID-19 Cases Vs Day Earlier

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

China reports fall in new COVID-19 cases vs day earlier

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) China reported 87 new confirmed coronavirus cases for December 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 26 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,731 confirmed cases as of Dec. 23

Related Topics

China December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

realme Rings in the New Year with Pizzazz, Music a ..

Realme Rings in the New Year with Pizzazz, Music and a Lot of Fun with Hasan Rah ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification ..

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022 - ..

15 minutes ago
 NH&MP adheres to basic principles of honesty, cour ..

NH&MP adheres to basic principles of honesty, courtesy, prompt assistance

15 minutes ago
 December 25: APHC pays tribute to Quaid on 146th b ..

December 25: APHC pays tribute to Quaid on 146th birth anniversary

15 minutes ago
 Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

1 hour ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.