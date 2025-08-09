China Reports H1 Current Account Surplus
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 03:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) China saw a current account surplus of US$300.6 billion in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
According to Xinhua news agency reported, the data shows that China's surplus in the trade of goods reached US$456.
6 billion during the period, and that the country registered a services trade deficit of US$105.9 billion.
In terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), China's current account surplus was 225.7 billion SDRs for the first half.
SDRs are interest-bearing international reserve assets created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
China reports H1 current account surplus8 minutes ago
-
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its military occupation of Gaza ..8 minutes ago
-
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots23 minutes ago
-
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip53 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip53 minutes ago
-
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland2 hours ago
-
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement3 hours ago
-
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July3 hours ago
-
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district4 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump4 hours ago
-
NASA Crew-10 astronauts depart space station after five-month mission4 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces4 hours ago