Open Menu

China Reports H1 Current Account Surplus

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 03:45 PM

China reports H1 current account surplus

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) China saw a current account surplus of US$300.6 billion in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

According to Xinhua news agency reported, the data shows that China's surplus in the trade of goods reached US$456.

6 billion during the period, and that the country registered a services trade deficit of US$105.9 billion.

In terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), China's current account surplus was 225.7 billion SDRs for the first half.

SDRs are interest-bearing international reserve assets created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.

Related Topics

Exchange China Billion

Recent Stories

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

8 minutes ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

23 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

53 minutes ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

2 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

3 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

3 hours ago
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

4 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

4 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East