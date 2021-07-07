China reports highest COVID-19 cases since January

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) China reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for July 6, up from 23 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday.

Fifteen of the new cases were local infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

All 15 cases were located in the Yunnan province, in the city of Ruili which borders Myanmar.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,949. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.