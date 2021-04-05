UrduPoint.com
China Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Over 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on April 4th, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

