China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on April 4th, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.