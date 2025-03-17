China sees faster growth in fixed asset investment in first two months of 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) China's fixed asset investment grew at a faster pace than a year earlier, with investment in high-tech industries going up significantly, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the total investment during the January-February period reached 5.2619 trillion Yuan (approximately US$734 billion).

This figure represents a year-on-year increase of 4.1 percent, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the projected full-year growth rate for 2024. Fu Linghui, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), made this announcement at a press conference in Beijing.

"Excluding the property sector, the investment in fixed assets went up by 8.4 percent. Specifically, investment in infrastructure construction grew by 5.6 percent year on year, manufacturing investment rose by 9.0 percent, real estate development declined by 9.8 percent. New commercial housing sales shrank 5.1 percent year on year in terms of floor area to 107.

46 million square meters, a reduction of 7.8 percentage points smaller than last year's full-year decline. In terms of value, new commercial housing sales dropped 2.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.026 trillion yuan, with the decrease narrowing by 14.5 percentage points," said Fu.

Investment in the Primary, secondary and tertiary sectors went up by 12.2 percent, 11.4 percent, and 0.7 percent, respectively, according to Fu.

"The private investment maintained the same level as that of last year, increasing by 6.0 percent excluding the real estate sector. The investment in high-tech industries grew by 9.7 percent year-on-year, of which investment in information services, e-commerce services, computer and office device manufacturing, aerospace vehicle and equipment manufacturing grew by 66.4 percent, 31.9 percent, 31.6 percent, and 27.1 percent, respectively. In February, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) edged up by 0.49 percent over that of the previous month," said Fu.