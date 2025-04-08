China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) China witnessed more active e-commerce logistics operations in March, with the overall index reaching 110 points, up 1.1 points month on month, according to the data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the data indicate that the sub-index for total business volume in e-commerce logistics experienced an increase of 3.

5 points from February, reaching 126.8 in March. Notably, the western regions have been at the forefront of this overall growth.

The sub-index for rural business volume increased 5.3 points month on month to 125.7 last month, with the central regions leading the overall uptrend with a 6.3-point growth.

The e-commerce logistics market registered diversified instant retail delivery to meet people's urgent and daily consumption needs, with the number of instant delivery orders growing rapidly.