China Sees Surge In Tourist Numbers During Spring Festival Holiday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Tourist destinations across China have witnessed a significant increase in visitor numbers during the ongoing Spring Festival holiday, marking a notable rise compared to previous years.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), data from online travel platforms indicates that travel bookings surged by more than 30% in the first two days of the holiday compared to the same period last year. Among these, bookings for attraction tickets and car rental services saw an increase of over 70%, while services such as flight tickets, hotel reservations, train tickets, and homestays also experienced double-digit growth.
The rise in travel interest follows the inclusion of the Spring Festival’s social practices in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on 4th December 2024.
The recognition has further encouraged travel, as many seek to explore the cultural significance and festive atmosphere of the holiday.
China’s extended visa-free policy and streamlined entry procedures have also contributed to a rise in inbound tourism during the holiday season. Major entry ports in Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are experiencing peak inbound passenger flows.
