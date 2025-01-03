Open Menu

China Sees Warmest Year On Record In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM

China sees warmest year on record in 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The average temperature in China in 2024 was the highest since 1961, when the country began compiling complete meteorological observation records, according to the National Climate Centre on Thursday.

China's People's Daily Online reported that the national average reading in 2024 stood at 10.9 degrees Celsius, 1.

01 degrees Celsius above the annual average, breaking the previous record set in 2023, which was 10.71 degrees Celsius.

A total of 19 provincial-level regions logged record-high temperatures last year -- including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Henan and Shaanxi.

Average precipitation across the country reached 697.7 mm in 2024, 9 percent more than the annual average.

