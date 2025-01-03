China Sees Warmest Year On Record In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The average temperature in China in 2024 was the highest since 1961, when the country began compiling complete meteorological observation records, according to the National Climate Centre on Thursday.
China's People's Daily Online reported that the national average reading in 2024 stood at 10.9 degrees Celsius, 1.
01 degrees Celsius above the annual average, breaking the previous record set in 2023, which was 10.71 degrees Celsius.
A total of 19 provincial-level regions logged record-high temperatures last year -- including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Henan and Shaanxi.
Average precipitation across the country reached 697.7 mm in 2024, 9 percent more than the annual average.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
China sees warmest year on record in 20243 minutes ago
-
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro8 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral relations over phone10 hours ago
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire10 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..10 hours ago
-
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say10 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas10 hours ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments10 hours ago
-
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for struggling families10 hours ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 202510 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro10 hours ago