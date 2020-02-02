UrduPoint.com
China Sets New Standards For Outbreak Response: CGTV

China sets new standards for outbreak response: CGTV

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) BEIJING, 2nd February 2020 (WAM) - In the face of the latest coronavirus outbreak, China is setting a new standard for outbreak response, an article in China's CGTV website has suggested.

The article quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, when on January 30th he declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern over the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Ghebreyesus said the declaration should not be regarded as a "vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, the WHO continues to have confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak." He has also expressed his full support for all the efforts China has made to contain the virus.

"China's efforts to combat the disease deserve respect and appreciation, and in many ways, China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response," Ghebreyesus said.

Commenting on this, the article said the international community has very good reasons to be confident. Since the outbreak was first identified, the Chinese government has adopted the most comprehensive and strictest prevention and control measures, many of which have gone far above the requirements of the International Health Regulations.

"China, as the government has repeatedly stated, will also continue to strengthen collaboration with the WHO and other countries in an open, transparent and responsible manner, so as to beat the outbreak as quickly as possible," it concluded.

