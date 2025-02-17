Open Menu

China Showcases Cutting-edge Defence Technologies At IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) - The People's Republic of China is participating in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025), which opened today under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Chinese delegation includes 59 leading companies specialising in advanced defence and technology industries.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21st February, the exhibitions bring together top global defence and security companies, providing a strategic platform to showcase the latest innovations in military technology.

China's participation features a selection of prominent defence industry leaders, including Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co, Shanghai Terjin Radio Technology Co, Norinco (China North Industries Corp), and CATIC (China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation).

Chinese companies showcase cutting-edge advancements in radar systems, communications, unmanned vehicles, and advanced defence materials, underscoring China's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in defence and security.

