China Successfully Launches First Intercity Cargo Drone Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 09:45 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) China has announced the successful completion of its first intercity cargo drone flight, marking a significant step in integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the aviation sector.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the drone—developed with advanced Chinese technology—completed its journey from Yulin to Xi’an in 2 hours and 47 minutes, carrying a shipment of fresh lamb meat.

The aircraft boasts a payload capacity of up to 1.

5 tonnes and a flight range of 1,200 kilometres. It is equipped with smart obstacle-avoidance systems, ensuring safe operation in diverse weather conditions, including nighttime flights.

This milestone aligns with China’s vision to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the logistics sector, contributing to faster cargo transportation, reduced operational costs, and the acceleration of digital transformation in air freight services.

