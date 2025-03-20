China to issue yuan-denominated green sovereign bond in London

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) China is set to debut a Chinese yuan-denominated sovereign green bond in London, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the value of the sovereign green bond is not expected to exceed 6 billion Yuan (approximately US$833 million). The specifics will be announced prior to its issuance, as stated by the ministry.

In February, the ministry released a framework for sovereign green bonds, paving the foundation for the country to issue offshore sovereign green bonds and global capital to invest in its green development.

The funds raised by green bonds within the framework will be allocated to eligible green projects included in the central fiscal budget. The funds are expected to contribute to achieving environmental goals such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, natural resource protection, pollution control, and biodiversity preservation.

This initiative aims to diversify the range of high-quality green bond products in the global market and attract international capital to support domestic green and low-carbon development.