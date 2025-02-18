'China Travel With Chinese Films' Project Launched To Attract International Visitors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) BEIJING, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) - The "China Travel with Chinese Films" event was launched on Monday in Beijing, aiming to capitalise on the global popularity of recent Chinese blockbusters and relaxed visa policies to draw international tourists eager to experience the country's diverse offerings.
The campaign, jointly organised by the China Film Administration and China Media Group (CMG), kicked off with a ceremony at the China National Film Museum in Beijing.
The event focuses on the international distribution and screening of Chinese films, along with domestic and international film festivals, to promote "film-induced tourism." By showcasing compelling Chinese stories on screen, the initiative aims to captivate international audiences, sparking their interest in exploring the locations and landscapes featured in these films and experiencing China firsthand.
The campaign encourages collaboration between film and tourism industries to develop high-quality film-themed travel itineraries.
These curated experiences will offer travellers the opportunity to not only relive the stories and cultural nuances depicted in popular films, but to immerse themselves in China's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.
This synergistic approach seeks to bridge the gap between cultural dissemination and consumer engagement, converting more intrigued overseas viewers into actual inbound tourists.
At the launch ceremony, representatives from the production teams of several Spring Festival holiday hits, including animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2", Chinese fantasy epic film "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force", and thriller comedy "Detective Chinatown 1900" shared insights into the films' successful international releases and enthusiastic reception in major markets like North America, Australia, New Zealand, France, the UK, Spain, Hong Kong, and Macao.
Many foreign cultural ambassadors and travel bloggers have promoted scenic spots and locations featured in the Spring Festival blockbusters, vividly showcasing the beautiful landscapes of China from the lens of these cinematic works.
