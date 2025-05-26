China Unveils Action Plan To Boost Digital Supply Chains
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) China is set to cultivate a batch of leading enterprises and hub cities for "digital-intelligent supply chain", according to a special action plan released on Wednesday.
The action plan was jointly released by eight departments, including the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the plan outlines efforts to accelerate the development of digital-intelligent supply chains in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail.
It also aims to reduce logistics costs across society and support service providers in the agricultural product supply chain to build a smart commodity market.
A number of smart factories and supply chains will be established, alongside a campaign to advance new industrialisation powered by artificial intelligence.
Coordination will be strengthened in the wholesale industry’s supply chains to provide integrated services, including raw material procurement, warehousing and logistics.
Retailers are encouraged to utilise digital and smart technologies to collect consumer data and share it promptly with brand owners and manufacturers.
The plan also backs the use of advanced facilities and devices like smart warehouse and autonomous delivery vehicle to lower the logistics costs across the society.
By 2030, China aims to establish scalable models for digital-intelligent supply chain development, with core industries operating smart, efficient, and autonomous systems.
The plan envisions around 100 national-level leading enterprises in the field by 2030, alongside strengthened supply chain resilience and security.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China unveils action plan to boost digital supply chains2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s coronation as ADNOC ..1 hour ago
-
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day8 hours ago
-
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 202510 hours ago
-
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar10 hours ago
-
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured11 hours ago
-
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well-being11 hours ago
-
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns12 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media professionals12 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day12 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level delegation13 hours ago
-
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain14 hours ago