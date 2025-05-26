China unveils action plan to boost digital supply chains

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) China is set to cultivate a batch of leading enterprises and hub cities for "digital-intelligent supply chain", according to a special action plan released on Wednesday.

The action plan was jointly released by eight departments, including the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the plan outlines efforts to accelerate the development of digital-intelligent supply chains in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail.

It also aims to reduce logistics costs across society and support service providers in the agricultural product supply chain to build a smart commodity market.

A number of smart factories and supply chains will be established, alongside a campaign to advance new industrialisation powered by artificial intelligence.

Coordination will be strengthened in the wholesale industry’s supply chains to provide integrated services, including raw material procurement, warehousing and logistics.

Retailers are encouraged to utilise digital and smart technologies to collect consumer data and share it promptly with brand owners and manufacturers.

The plan also backs the use of advanced facilities and devices like smart warehouse and autonomous delivery vehicle to lower the logistics costs across the society.

By 2030, China aims to establish scalable models for digital-intelligent supply chain development, with core industries operating smart, efficient, and autonomous systems.

The plan envisions around 100 national-level leading enterprises in the field by 2030, alongside strengthened supply chain resilience and security.