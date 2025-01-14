China Unveils Advanced Plasma Device To Boost 'Artificial Sun' Research
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) A Chinese research team has successfully developed a powerful linear plasma device named "Chixiao," marking a major breakthrough in the advancement of controlled nuclear fusion research, often referred to as the "artificial sun." The development was reported by Global Times.
Developed by the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences (HFIPS) under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), the Chixiao device has passed expert assessments, confirming it meets design standards. This achievement makes China the second country after the Netherlands to possess such advanced plasma technology.
Nuclear fusion, which aims to replicate the sun's energy generation process, faces significant challenges, particularly in developing materials capable of withstanding extreme plasma particle flows. These materials are essential for constructing the "wall" of fusion reactors.
Zhou Haishan, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of HFIPS, highlighted the need for advanced simulation environments to test the durability of materials for future fusion reactors designed to generate continuous electricity.
Developing resilient wall materials remains one of the most demanding aspects of fusion research.
The Chixiao device, named after one of ancient China’s legendary swords for its sleek, sword-like design, measures 15.5 meters in length and weighs 22.5 tonnes. It can eject plasma particles at an extraordinary rate of 10²⁴ particles per square meter per second and operate continuously for over 24 hours, providing a rigorous testing ground for fusion materials.
This innovation positions China at the forefront of global nuclear fusion research. The Chixiao device will play a critical role in advancing the Chinese Fusion Engineering Testing Reactor (CFETR) and is set to support both domestic and international scientific collaborations in the field.
