China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

XI'AN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) A Chinese research team from Xi'an Aerospace Propulsion Institute announced Monday that a space thruster has achieved full-power operation.

According to People's Daily Online, the 100 kW high-thrust magnetoplasmadynamic thruster they tested is poised to pave the way for future space travel, with applications in interstellar journeys, interplanetary cargo transport and deep-space exploration.

The engine is a plasma propulsion system, working by ionizing the propellant to create plasma, which is then accelerated by an electromagnetic field to form a high-speed particle stream, thus generating thrust, according to its designer Xi'an Aerospace Propulsion Institute.

The research team employed 3D-printed new materials and high-temperature superconducting magnet technology, enabling the engine system to achieve an effective input power of over 100 kilowatts. Currently, the power level of such engines typically is tens of kilowatts.

This propulsion system can be used to provide a powerful and reliable thrust for China's large and extra-large spacecraft.