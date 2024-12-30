China unveils world’s fastest high-speed train prototype

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) China has introduced the CR450 high-speed train prototype, capable of reaching a test speed of 450 km/h and an operational speed of 400 km/h. Once operational, it will become the world’s fastest high-speed train, surpassing the CR400, which runs at 350 km/h.

According to China Daily, the CR450 sets new benchmarks in speed, energy efficiency, noise reduction, and safety. Despite its increased speed, advanced braking technology ensures stability and maintains braking distances like slower trains.

The train prioritises passenger comfort, featuring noise-reduction systems for a quiet ride and expanded cabin space with versatile storage options for items like bicycles and wheelchairs.

Energy-saving improvements, including a lighter structure and reduced resistance, enhance sustainability while achieving high speeds.

Developed by CRRC Changchun and CRRC Sifang, the CR450 has undergone extensive testing across major rail lines, completing over 200,000 kilometres of trial runs and thousands of simulations. This milestone marks a new era for high-speed rail, solidifying China’s global leadership in rail technology.