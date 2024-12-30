Open Menu

China Unveils World’s Fastest High-speed Train Prototype

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

China unveils world’s fastest high-speed train prototype

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) China has introduced the CR450 high-speed train prototype, capable of reaching a test speed of 450 km/h and an operational speed of 400 km/h. Once operational, it will become the world’s fastest high-speed train, surpassing the CR400, which runs at 350 km/h.

According to China Daily, the CR450 sets new benchmarks in speed, energy efficiency, noise reduction, and safety. Despite its increased speed, advanced braking technology ensures stability and maintains braking distances like slower trains.

The train prioritises passenger comfort, featuring noise-reduction systems for a quiet ride and expanded cabin space with versatile storage options for items like bicycles and wheelchairs.

Energy-saving improvements, including a lighter structure and reduced resistance, enhance sustainability while achieving high speeds.

Developed by CRRC Changchun and CRRC Sifang, the CR450 has undergone extensive testing across major rail lines, completing over 200,000 kilometres of trial runs and thousands of simulations. This milestone marks a new era for high-speed rail, solidifying China’s global leadership in rail technology.

Related Topics

World Technology China Changchun

Recent Stories

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

5 minutes ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

20 minutes ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

2 hours ago
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

2 hours ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

2 hours ago
 EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East