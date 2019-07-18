‘China wants to celebrate with UAE export of last oil barrel’: TV Channel CGTN says as Sheikh Mohamed’s state visit to Beijing announced

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2019 (WAM) – The UAE has found a partner in China in its green journey towards a post-oil era, an op-ed by Chinese tv channel CGTN said, as the UAE announced that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will embark on a state visit to China next week.

"They [the UAE] want to celebrate the export of the last barrel of oil and we want to be a partner in this celebration through our sustainable development projects based entirely on clean energy," CGTN, which is part of state-owned China Central Television, CCTV, said in an exclusive op-ed to WAM.

"We and the UAE have many future plans that we want to succeed and develop to reach our common goals in preserving the environment," Mouayad Al Zoubi, the TV channel’s journalist, who wrote the op-ed on behalf of the channel, added.

Of the UAE-China partnerships in several sectors, including the economy, one domain - environment - is very important, he said.

"We in China are trying hard to protect our planet from the threat of global warming, using clean energy alternatives. The UAE is advancing rapidly in this sector," he added.

The UAE is "the first partner in the region" in China’s initiatives in sustainable development, as both nations strive for building a green future for the planet, Al Zoubi noted.

"As the largest business incubator in the Arab world," the UAE has the capacity to play a crucial role in many Chinese projects, especially ‘Belt and Road initiative’, he went on to say.

He noted that the UAE is China’s largest partner in the Arab world, with volume of trade between the two countries accounted for 22 percent of the total trade with Arab nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s state visit is very important as updates on existing joint ventures and new projects of international and regional significance may be announced, which will further deepen the partnership between China and UAE, he added.

"Today, we have a real opportunity to build a new global economic order based on mutual benefit and our strategic partnership with the UAE has given us many hopes to reach this goal," Al Zoubi concluded.

CGTN’s op-ed in full: By: Mouayad Al Zoubi Since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan visited us in China 29 years go, the relationship between the two countries enjoys a distinct character.

Both China and UAE’s leaderships are keen to continue this partnership and maintain its good ingredients to move forward in all aspects in the future.

UAE is our largest partner in the Arab region, and the UAE and us share many humanitarian principles that would improve the lives of our people.

We have many opportunities to build a brighter future for coming generations and for those who share these principles.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to China is an extension of the friendship and partnership between the two countries, a year after our president Xi Jinping’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

After the hospitality and distinguished reception, which our president received from the leadership and the people of the UAE, now it is time for the Chinese people to welcome Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and deepen cooperation between the two countries and people.

We have signed many agreements with the UAE, therefore, the upcoming visit of Sheikh Mohamed at this important time would mean knowing more about the joint ventures, discuss how to develop these projects, and discuss more future opportunities in various aspects and areas.

For sure this visit will witness the announcement of many huge international and local projects, which will further deepen the partnership between China and UAE, and increase the strength and coherence of the two leaderships and their participation in building the future.

We have a huge development project in China, which we want to export it to the world, a project based on the sustainable development of people. The doors are open and we welcome anyone who wants to extend their hand to be our partner and in creating a better future for the people of the world.

The UAE is the first partner in the region in our sustainable development projects. The UAE has the political and economic fundamentals to play a crucial pivotal role in many future Chinese projects, the most important one is the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

The UAE is our main partner in the initiative as it’s the largest business incubator in the Arab world.

Its future aspirations for development and economy are in line with our aspirations in China, and we get along in various aspects and fields, especially those involved with the manufacture of a green future, a future that depends on clean energy and clean partnership as well.

Today we have a real opportunity to build a new global economic order based on mutual benefit, and our strategic partnership with the UAE has given us many hopes to reach this goal, as the UAE leadership wants to shape a better future for trade in the world and facilitate trade between countries to overcome difficulties.

Our deep partnership with the UAE is not only economic but also environmental, as we in China are trying hard to protect our planet from the threat of global warming by using clean energy alternatives. We have huge projects with the UAE in this field; the UAE is advancing rapidly and wants to celebrate the export of the last barrel of oil with them by being a partner our joint sustainable development projects based entirely on clean energy.

The UAE and us have many future plans in common to reach our goals in preserving the environment and saving our planet.

We have a large Chinese community in the UAE, and that is just strengthening our bond with the UAE people. This homogeneity must be utilised to look for more opportunities for cultural exchange between the two people, as unity and solidarity will positively be reflected on the political and diplomatic relationship.