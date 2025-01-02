China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) China has welcomed 29.218 million visitors during the first 11 months of 2024. Of these, 17.446 million visitors entered the country without visas, marking a 123.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the National Tourism Administration said that the country has witnessed a remarkable surge in cultural tourism, driven by the growing international interest in traditional Chinese culture and the implementation of flexible visa policies.

