China Welcomes 'Year Of The Snake' With Large-scale Traditional Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The People's Republic of China is witnessing nationwide celebrations marking the Spring Festival "Chinese New Year" which falls on January 29th, heralding the Year of the Snake, as cities and provinces across the country are adorned with traditional festive decorations.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the celebrations across the country feature a diverse array of activities including lantern shows, folk performances, and traditional parades. In Beijing's Yanqing District, a lantern festival has been organised featuring light shows and parades that combine culture, art, and entertainment.

In Hebei Province, northern China, an intangible cultural heritage experience zone has been established, allowing visitors to participate in seal carving, printing art, paper cutting, and the creation of traditional New Year paintings.

A special exhibition in central China's Hunan Province offers visitors the opportunity to explore elements of intangible cultural heritage, interact with tradition bearers, and purchase cultural products.

The Special Administrative Regions are preparing for Chinese New Year celebrations, with Hong Kong organising parades and fireworks displays, while Macao's streets are decorated with festive lights. The Tap Seac Square is hosting a market selling festival goods and presenting diverse artistic performances, including Cantonese Opera, singing, dancing, and musical instrument shows.

The Spring Festival is considered the most important occasion in the Chinese Calendar, serving as a precious opportunity for family reunions and communal celebrations.

