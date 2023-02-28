UrduPoint.com

China Will Contribute To Global Human Rights Governance: Chinese FM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) China will follow its path of human rights development and contribute to global human rights governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

According to the Chinese news agency (Xinhua), Qin made the remarks when addressing a high-level segment of the 52nd UN Human Rights Council session via video link.

Qin said a country should adhere to the path of human rights development that suits its national conditions. “All parties should comprehensively promote and protect all kinds of human rights, uphold international fairness and justice, and adhere to dialogue and cooperation,” he added.

China's human rights cause has made historic achievements as the country followed a path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, Qin said, stressing that China will unswervingly follow this path.

Related Topics

United Nations China All

Recent Stories

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

5 minutes ago
 ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.