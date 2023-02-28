China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) China will follow its path of human rights development and contribute to global human rights governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

According to the Chinese news agency (Xinhua), Qin made the remarks when addressing a high-level segment of the 52nd UN Human Rights Council session via video link.

Qin said a country should adhere to the path of human rights development that suits its national conditions. “All parties should comprehensively promote and protect all kinds of human rights, uphold international fairness and justice, and adhere to dialogue and cooperation,” he added.

China's human rights cause has made historic achievements as the country followed a path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, Qin said, stressing that China will unswervingly follow this path.