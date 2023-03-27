BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 255 billion Yuan (about US$37.

1 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.