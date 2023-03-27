UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Conducts 255 Bln Yuan Of Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 01:16 PM

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 255 billion Yuan (about US$37.

1 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

10 seconds ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

45 seconds ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

52 seconds ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

1 minute ago
 Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

1 minute ago
 EZDubai highlights double-digit growth of MENA e-c ..

EZDubai highlights double-digit growth of MENA e-commerce market

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.