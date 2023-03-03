UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:00 AM

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Friday, state news agency (Xinhua) reported.

On its website, the People's Bank of China said that it had conducted 18 billion Yuan (about US$2.

6 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

