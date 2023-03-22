UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:31 PM

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 67 billion Yuan (about US$9.

75 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

7 minutes ago
 UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affecte ..

UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

7 minutes ago
 NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of compet ..

NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

8 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend distribution

8 minutes ago
 UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower ..

UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns statements by Is ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns statements by Israeli Minister denying existen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.