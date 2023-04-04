(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday, reported state news agency Xinhua.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 2 billion Yuan (US$291.

12 million) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.