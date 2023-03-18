(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) BEIJING,18th March, 2023 (WAM) –- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.1 percent year on year to 268.44 billion Yuan in the first two months of 2023, the Ministry of Commerce said.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 1 percent year on year to 39.71 billion U.S. Dollars, Xinhua news agency reported.