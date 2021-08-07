BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2021) China's total imports and exports expanded 24.5 percent year-on-year to 21.34 trillion Yuan (about 3.3 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first seven months of the year, official data showed Saturday.

The volume marked a 22.

3 percent increase compared with the level during the same period in 2019, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting data from the General Administration of Customs.

Both exports and imports logged double-digit growth in the Jan.-July period, jumping 24.5 percent and 24.4 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

Trade surplus increased 24.8 percent year-on-year in the first seven months to 1.98 trillion yuan.

In July alone, the country's imports and exports rose 11.5 percent year-on-year to 3.27 trillion yuan, customs data showed.