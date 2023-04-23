UrduPoint.com

China's Industrial Capacity Utilisation Rate At 74.3 Pct In Q1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 05:15 PM

China's industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) China's industrial capacity utilisation rate came in at 74.3 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, down 1.5 percentage points from the same period a year earlier, official data showed, Xinhua news Agency reported.

The figure dropped by 1.

4 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilisation rate came in at 75.2 percent in Q1, dropping by 1.8 percentage points from the same period last year.

The utilization rate of the manufacturing sector and the production and supply of utilities stood at 74.5 percent and 71.9 percent, respectively.

