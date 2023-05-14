(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) China's logistics market had ranked first in the world in terms of scale for seven consecutive years as of 2022, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Last year, China's total social logistics rose 3.

4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion Yuan (about 50 trillion U.S. Dollars), said Xinhua quoting data from the federation.

Total revenue of the logistics industry in 2022 came in at 12.7 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.