China's Pursuit Of Unified Domestic Market Beneficial For Foreign Investors: Chinese Ministry Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) China's pursuit of a unified domestic market will provide various market entities, including foreign-invested enterprises, with a better environment and a bigger arena, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

"The unified domestic market we are constructing will be a global-oriented and fully open market," Xinhua news Agency quoted ministry official Zhou Qiang as saying at a press conference, adding that more efforts will be made to make full use of China's super-sized market and promote high-level opening-up.

The country will relax market access further for foreign investors, Zhou said, pledging measures to appropriately shorten the country's negative list for foreign investment and align with high-standard international economic and trade rules to deepen reforms and steadily advance institutional opening-up.

Economic expos, trade expos and special working mechanisms for major foreign investment projects will be leveraged in an improved manner to provide more platforms and better services, Zhou said.

Efforts will also be made to protect the legitimate interests of foreign investors better, building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalised business environment, he said.

