UrduPoint.com

China's Space Station Achieves 100 Pct Regeneration Of Oxygen Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

China&#039;s space station achieves 100 pct regeneration of oxygen resources

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) China's space station, with the Shenzhou-15 crew now in orbit, can produce 100 percent of its oxygen supply through its onboard regeneration system, according to a space technology conference in Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, the Chinese news agency (Xinhua) reported on Friday.

The development reflects that fundamental transformation of the environmental control and life-support system for China's manned spacecraft from "replenishment" to "regeneration," said Bian Qiang, director of the environmental control and life-support engineering office under the Astronaut Center of China.

As a key technology for China's manned space missions, the environmental control and life-support system creates basic living conditions and builds a liveable working environment for the astronauts, thus ensuring their health and safety.

The system comprises six regeneration subsystems for the following processes: oxygen production by water electrolysis; carbon dioxide removal; harmful gas removal; urine treatment; water treatment; and water production with carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

"At present, the six systems are in stable operation, with 100 percent of the oxygen resources regenerated and 95 percent of the water resources recycled. This reduces the amount of supplies from the ground by six tonnes every year," said Bian, addressing the third national manned spaceflight environmental control and life-support technology conference on Thursday.

He noted that the technology applied in the environmental control and life-support system ranks among the best in the world.

Over the past 55 years, experts have successfully developed three generations of environmental control and life-support system for China's manned spacecraft, as well as relevant products for Shenzhou spacecraft, extra-vehicular spacesuits and the three-module space station complex, according to Bian.

He added that, since the launch of China's space station mission, experts have successively tackled many technical difficulties faced by the world, and have realized the fundamental transformation of the system from "replenishment" to "regeneration," making outstanding contributions to the construction of China's space station.

Related Topics

World Technology Water China Harbin Gas From Best

Recent Stories

Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainab ..

Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainability in MDW 2023

18 minutes ago
 Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, ..

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, Impact on Other Cases - Spoke ..

32 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked ..

Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With ..

32 minutes ago
 FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for st ..

FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for stable Afghanistan: Qin Gang

32 minutes ago
 ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's sup ..

ANP to continue raising voice for parliament's supremacy: Provincial President, ..

30 minutes ago
 Peace Needed Now More Than Ever as World Faces Dev ..

Peace Needed Now More Than Ever as World Faces Devastation - Secretary-General A ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.