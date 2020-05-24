UrduPoint.com
China's Wuhan Says Conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 Tests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier.

Reuters reported that Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city's release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

