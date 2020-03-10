WUHAN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to win that war against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, during his inspection in the outbreak epicentre Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

According to the Xinhua news Agency, Xi called for "firm, solid and meticulous prevention and control efforts to defend Hubei and Wuhan."

The Chinese President was reported by the agency as saying that the situation in Hubei and Wuhan has shown "positive changes with important progress". However, Xi noted, prevention and containment tasks "remain arduous".